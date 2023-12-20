Homeless people who died on US streets are increasingly remembered at winter solstice gatherings

PHOENIX (AP) — Thousands of homeless people who died this year are being memorialized this week around the U.S. Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day events have become increasingly popular in communities from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Riverside, California. The events are observed with prayers, candles, moments of silence and the reading of names. They are typically held on Dec. 21, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. Advocates hope to draw attention not only to the tragedy of the lives lost, but also the need for cities and counties to track such deaths.

