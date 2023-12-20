Jury convicts boy and girl in England of murdering transgender teenager in frenzied knife attack

LONDON (AP) — A boy and a girl have been found guilty of murdering a transgender teenager in northwestern England earlier this year, in a frenzied knife attack. Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in broad daylight in the town of Warrington on Feb. 11. The convicted pair, identified only as girl X and boy Y, are 16 now but were 15 at the time. They had denied killing Ghey and each blamed the other for the killing. A jury of seven men and five women convicted the two following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court, after just four hours and 40 minutes of deliberations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.