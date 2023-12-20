Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of the crime. The Oklahoma County judge on Tuesday announced that she found Glynn Simmons is innocent of killing a suburban Oklahoma City liquor store clerk in 1974. The 70-year-old Simmons told reporters after the ruling that he feels vindicated and simply plans to enjoy the remainder of his life. The ruling makes Simmons eligible for up to $175,000 in compensation from the state for wrongful conviction. A spokesperson for District Attorney Vicki Behenna declined immediate comment.

