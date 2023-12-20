President Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection

MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Joe Biden says it’s “self-evident” that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist but demurs on whether he should be barred from the ballot in next year’s election. He made the comments after landing in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the day after the Colorado Supreme Court said Trump was ineligible to serve as president again, banning him from the state primary ballot. The court’s decision, which will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, was based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Biden said Trump “certainly supported an insurrection.” Biden also criticized Trump for saying migrants were “poisoning the blood” of the country.

By AAMER MADHANI and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

