The Constitution’s insurrection clause threatens Trump’s campaign. Here is how that is playing out

DENVER (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s bid to win back the White House is now endangered by two sentences added to the U.S. Constitution 155 years ago. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits anyone who swore an oath to support the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it from holding office. For the first time in history, a court this week ruled that applies to the presidency. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump is barred under the provision. But the court acknowledged that it’s on untrodden legal ground, and the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to have the final word.

