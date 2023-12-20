Two railroad crossings are temporarily closed in Texas. Will there be a significant impact on trade?

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The federal government has closed railroad crossings in two Texas border towns, raising concerns about the potential impact on cross-border trade. Customs and Border Protection announced Sunday that it would temporarily stop railroad operations in Eagle Pass and El Paso starting Monday. It did not say how long operations would be paused. Carriers and politicians have decried the move that closes two of the six available railroad systems between Mexico and the U.S. CBP says it needed to reallocate officers to help with the growing number of migrants entering the country. One freight operator, Union Pacific, estimates it could be losing $200 million a day as a result.

