Victim of Green River serial killer identified after 4 decades as teen girl who ran away from home

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have identified a teenage girl slain by the Green River serial killer in Washington state four decades ago. Lori Anne Razpotnik was 15 when she ran away from home in 1982. Her family never saw her again. Her remains were found in 1985 over a road embankment south of Seattle, alongside the remains of two other victims. Investigators could not determine whose bones they were, and they were listed only as “Bones 17” until a forensic genetic genealogy firm, Parabon Nanolabs, was able to develop a new DNA profile and determine they belonged to Razpotnik. Gary Ridgway is serving life in prison after pleading guilty to 49 killings — including Razpotnik’s.

