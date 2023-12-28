A frantic push to safeguard the Paris Olympics promises thousands of jobs and new starts after riots

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics urgently need thousands of security guards to help keep athletes and spectators safe and reduce the likelihood of another deadly extremist attack in the French capital. Demand is high for people at checkpoints, to scan tickets and help manage crowds. So much so that France’s state employment agency is offering free and expedited security guard training courses with no specialist qualifications required. The “We need you!” approach and promises of plentiful paid work from July to September during the Summer Games and Paralympics appeal to job seekers who feel ostracized from the labor market.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.