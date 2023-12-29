Brazil expresses concern over Venezuela-Guyana border dispute as naval exercises begin in area

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is “concerned” about a border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana that intensified this week following Britain’s decision to send a warship to Guyana’s shores. Brazil’s foreign ministry is urging both countries to return to dialogue and says third countries should avoid “military activities” that support either side. The UK’s defense ministry has said the ship is visiting Guyana as part of engagements in the region and that the vessel will conduct training exercises with Guyana’s military. The border dispute is over the Essequibo, a sparsely populated region the size of Florida that is rich in oil and minerals.

