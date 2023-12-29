Jail call recording shows risk to witnesses in Tupac Shakur killing case, Las Vegas prosecutors say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are telling a Nevada judge that witnesses may be at risk in the case of a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is citing an October jail telephone recording in which Duane “Keffe D” Davis was told about a “green light,” or what prosecutors described as an authorization to kill. Prosecutors argue that Davis should remain a behind bars until trial. Davis’ attorneys say they will respond at a bail hearing on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Davis has for years described himself as the “shot-caller” in Shakur’s killing. Davis’ lawyers say that’s been for entertainment and to make money.

