6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Indonesia’s Papua region, no immediate reports of casualties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.5 quake early Sunday was centered 162 kilometers (101 miles) northeast of Abepura, a subdistrict in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province. It happened at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks as the earthquake was centered in land. With a population of just 62,250, Abepura is one of Indonesia’s least populated towns. In February, another shallow earthquake shook the province, killing four people.

