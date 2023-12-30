Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworks

Australians and New Zealanders are making final preparations to become among the first nations to ring in 2024 as ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza cast a pall over celebrations. Rain in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland is expected to ease by midnight when downtown Sky Tower erupts with fireworks as the centerpiece of a spectacular annual light show. Two hours later in neighboring Australia, the Sydney Harbor Bridge will become the focal point of a renowned midnight fireworks display and light show. More police than ever have been deployed throughout Sydney to ensure public safety, authorities said. U.S. officials say they are prepared to welcome crowds of revelers to New York’s Times Square.

by The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.