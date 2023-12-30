Cargo ship carrying burning lithium-ion batteries reaches Alaska, but kept offshore for safety

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said a large cargo ship with an active fire in its hold is being kept 2 miles offshore of an Alaska port as a precaution while efforts are undertaken to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries to the 19 crew members aboard the Genius Star XI, which was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego. The fire was noticed Christmas Day, and the ship was directed to Alaska’s Dutch Harbor, one of the nation’s busiest shipping ports. An assessment found no signs of structural deformation because of the fire. The Coast Guard will investigate the cause once the fire has been put out.

