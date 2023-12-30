High surf advisories remain in some parts of California, as ocean conditions begin to calm

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California’s Ventura County issued a temporary evacuation warning for some residents living along the coast due to high surf. Officials warned that powerful waves, expected to reach up to 20 feet (6 meters) high, were forecast near a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday. Authorities lifted the evacuation warning in the afternoon. Powerful waves have pounded the West Coast this week, driven by Pacific Storms. Conditions have begun calming down, however. A high surf warning in the San Francisco Bay Area was downgraded to an advisory, with the National Weather Service saying wave heights had declined.

By RICHARD VOGEL and SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

