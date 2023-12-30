Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — The top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East says Yemen’s Houthi rebels are showing no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. But Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Associated Press interview on Saturday that more nations are joining the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic is beginning to pick up. Operation Prosperity Guardian was announced just over 10 days ago. Cooper said that since then, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the Red Sea region, and none has been hit by drone or missile strikes.

