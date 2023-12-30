Laws banning semi-automatic weapons and library censorship to take effect in Illinois
By JOHN O’CONNOR
AP Political Writer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will usher in 320 new laws on New Year’s Day. The production or purchase of a semi-automatic weapon will be prohibited, and employers will be required to allow paid vacation for any reason. Other laws include a prohibition on libraries banning books, bans on videoconferencing while driving and vaping in indoor public spaces. Police won’t be able to pull over motorists for having items hanging from their rearview mirrors but they will be able to use surveillance drones at public events. One law that took effect in 2019 but is still impacting workers is an increase in the minimum wage. It increases to $14 an hour on Jan. 1 for non-tipped workers and will reach $15 in a year.