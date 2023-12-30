Los Angeles County sheriff releases video of fatal shooting of woman who reported domestic violence

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released body camera footage showing a deputy fatally shooting a 27-year-old Black woman in her apartment. The woman called authorities to report a domestic violence incident. Deputies later arrived at her apartment building in Lancaster. Police say that as the woman let deputies into her apartment, she held an object in her hand that they identified as a knife. A deputy shot her within seconds of entering the apartment after she grabbed a man inside the living room. The family says law enforcement should have deescalated the situation.

