North Korea’s Kim says he’ll launch 3 more spy satellites and build more nuclear weapons in 2024

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will launch three additional military spy satellites and build more nuclear weapons. North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that Kim made the comments during a key ruling party meeting meant to set state objectives for 2024. KCNA said Kim called for “overwhelming” war readiness to cope with U.S.-led confrontational moves. Kim’s statement suggests North Korea will continue a run of weapons tests to expand his arsenal amid long-dormant diplomacy with the United States.

