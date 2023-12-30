Presidential candidate Haley cheers on Iowa hoops star Caitlin Clark in between campaign stops
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley finally got her wish to see Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, catching the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes in between campaign stops. Haley walked into the Iowa City arena on Saturday alongside her son, Nalin, and was wearing an Iowa button on her jacket. The former South Carolina governor called Iowa coach Lisa Bluder a “rock star” and made a reference to her home-state Gamecocks, the current No. 1 team. and her son sat in Carver-Hawkeye Arena with David Bluder, the coach’s husband. During a campaign stop November, Haley said that if there was a way to get to a game and meet Clark, she’d be there.