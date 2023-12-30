Revelers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year’s Eve ball drop

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of New Yorkers, tourists and celebrities are expected to pack into Times Square on Sunday for the annual New Year’s Eve bash. In recent days, organizers have readied heaps of confetti, the giant 2024 sign, and the glittering ball that will descend from its pole as the clock strikes midnight. City officials said there were no known security threats to the event. But they said they were taking precautions, expanding the security perimeter to prevent disruptions amid near daily protests in New York against Israel’s war in Gaza.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.