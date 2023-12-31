How to watch Michigan vs. Alabama in Rose Bowl: Start time, channel, livestream

Two of college football’s most storied programs will meet on New Year’s Day in a playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. No. 1 seed Michigan and fourth-seeded Alabama face off at 5 p.m. Eastern in Pasadena, California. The game will be carried on ESPN’s television, streaming and digital platforms. Nick Saban is seeking his seventh national title with the Crimson Tide and eighth overall. Alabama is led by quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Dallas Turner. Led by Jim Harbaugh, quarterback JJ McCarthy and tailback Blake Corum, Michigan is seeking its first AP title since 1997 and third overall.

By The Associated Press

