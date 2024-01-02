Cause still undetermined for house fire that left 5 children dead in Arizona, authorities say

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the cause of a house fire in northwestern Arizona that left five children dead last month is still unknown. Bullhead City police said Tuesday that the analysis of the fire debris is being done by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They say it could take months to determine what caused the Dec. 16 blaze. Authorities say a father who left four children and a young relative at home for hours so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family’s home. Authorities haven’t released the man’s name and will not say if he’s facing any charges.

