A minibus explodes in Kabul, killing at least 2 civilians and wounding 14 others

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A minibus exploded in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killing at least two civilians and wounding 14 others, a Taliban official said Saturday. First attack in 2024. Police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the explosion took place in the western part of the city. The cause remains unknown, but police launched an investigation, he said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but an affiliate of the Islamic State group has in the past targeted Shiite schools, hospitals, and mosques in the same area.

