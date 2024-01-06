House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on March 7
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson is inviting President Joe Biden to deliver his annual State of the Union address on March 7. In a letter sent to the White House on Saturday, Johnson extended the formal invitation for Biden to speak to a joint session of Congress. Johnson said he was inviting Biden “in this moment of great challenge for our country.” This will be the first State of the Union for Johnson as speaker, and the address will offer an opportunity for Biden to detail his broader vision and policy priorities as he campaigns for reelection this year.