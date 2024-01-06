Things to know about a school shooting in the small Iowa town of Perry

A small town in Iowa is stunned but pulling together after a school shooting in which a a 17-year-old killed a sixth-grader and wounded seven other people before police say he died by suicide. Authorities and school officials say the shooting happened Thursday, shortly before classes were set to begin on the first day back after winter break. Police say the shooter, identified as Dylan Butler, had a shotgun and a handgun. The student who was killed, 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, was shot three times. Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger and six others, including two staff members and four teenage students, suffered injuries ranging from significant to minor.

