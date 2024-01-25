North Macedonia’s government resigns ahead of general elections

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s prime minister and his cabinet have formally submitted their resignations to parliament, paving the way for a caretaker government to prepare for general elections planned this May. The country’s main political parties agreed last month for general elections to be held on May 8, two months early and at the same time as the second round of presidential elections. The practice of forming a caretaker government 100 days before election day was established in 2015 as a deal between the main political parties under the mediation of the European Union to end a political crisis at the time.

