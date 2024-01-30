South Africa evacuates small coastal communities near Cape Town as wildfires burn out of control

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Residents have been evacuated from small coastal towns near Cape Town in South Africa as wildfires sweep down from surrounding mountains and burn out of control. Authorities ordered a full evacuation of Pringle Bay, a coastal village popular with holidaymakers. The fires began Monday and have been fueled by the hot, dry weather of the Southern Hemisphere summer and strong coastal winds. Wildfires are relatively common in the mountain ranges around Cape Town and further down the coast in summer, but it’s unusual for towns to be completely evacuated.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.