6 activists convicted of illegally blocking abortion clinic in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has convicted six anti-abortion protesters of violating federal laws after they blocked the entrance of a reproductive clinic outside Nashville nearly three years ago. The jury’s decision, handed down late Tuesday after a weeklong trial, marks the latest development in a case that has been closely watched by conservative groups who have accused the federal government of unfairly targeting abortion opponents. Attorneys representing the defendants say they will plan on appealing the convictions. At issue is a 2021 “blockade” held outside a reproductive health clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Anti-abortion supporters used social media to promote and live-stream actions that they hoped would prevent the clinic from performing abortions.

