Mexico’s president condemns reports of an old US investigation into alleged drug campaign donations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has condemned media reports that the U.S. government launched an abortive investigation into claims that drug traffickers may have contributed money to his failed 2006 campaign. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador immediately interpreted the reports as a U.S. attack on his government and his Morena party ahead of Mexico’s June 2 presidential election. The stories described testimony by traffickers that they passed about $2 million to confidants of López Obrador in 2006 when he narrowly lost the race for president. No concrete proof was found and the investigation was dropped. But López Obrador suggested on Wednesday that U.S. agencies were behind the new round of reports about the old allegations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.