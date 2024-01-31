Skip to Content
Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Boise, Idaho, fire officials say

Published 6:16 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people have been hurt after a building collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, fire officials said.

Emergency responders were at scene of the reported building collapse near the Boise Airport at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon. Search and rescue efforts were underway, it said.

Boise Airport operations were not being impacted, fire officials said.

Police in Boise didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

