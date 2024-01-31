Rumors that Ukraine’s top commander may be dismissed expose rifts in Ukraine top brass

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Reports have emerged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to fire the country’s popular top military leader. The reports in local and Western media have been denied by Zelenskyy’s office, but they are heightening expectations that Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s resignation could be imminent. His departure would be the most severe shakeup of Ukraine’s top military brass since the Russian invasion as the country grapples with dire ammunition and personnel shortages following a failed summer counteroffensive. It could also be a boon for Russia as the war approaches its second anniversary.

