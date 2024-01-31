Taylor Swift + Super Bowl = conspiracy theories. The claims are baseless

Superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, have become the focus of a raft of false claims and political conspiracy theories on social media this week as the team advances to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Baseless posts range from allegations that Swift has played a part in Pentagon psychological operations to the idea that she and Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, are key assets in a secret plot to help President Joe Biden get reelected in 2024, and that the Chiefs’ success was rigged as part of the plan.

