Union calls on security workers at most major German airports to strike on Thursday

BERLIN (AP) — A union has called on security staff at most of Germany’s major airports to stage a one-day strike on Thursday as it steps up pressure on employers in a pay dispute. The ver.di union announced the strikes on Tuesday. It said the strike will affect Germany’s busiest airport, Frankfurt, as well as Hamburg, Bremen, Hannover, Berlin, Cologne, Duesseldorf, Leipzig, Dresden, Erfurt and Stuttgart. Munich airport, Germany’s second-busiest, isn’t affected. Three rounds of talks so far haven’t produced a settlement for some 25,000 security workers. Ver.di is seeking a raise of 2.80 euros per hour ($3.03) for all employees and calling for bonuses for overtime work to kick in earlier.

