What to know about how lawmakers are addressing deepfakes like the ones that victimized Taylor Swift

The growing issue of AI-generated deepfakes has already been a hot topic in state legislatures. Then Taylor Swift was victimized with her face appearing on pornographic images. At least ten states have deepfake laws on the books, and now most legislatures are considering new measures. One Missouri lawmaker introduced a bill this week called “The Taylor Swift Act.” Exactly how to control the proliferation of computer-generated content is tricky. handle the problem is tricky. Lawmakers must decide whether to focus on pornography or take on other deepfakes, like songs that mimic famous singers or political dirty tricks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.