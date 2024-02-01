Germans bought less beer last year, resuming a long-term downward trend

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German beer sales dropped 4.5% last year, resuming a long-term downward trend. The Federal Statistical Office said Thursday that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.4 billion liters (2.2 billion gallons) of beer last year. In 2022, beer sales increased 2.7% thanks to a recovery in demand at home and in the EU following the end of COVID-19 restrictions. But demand in both markets was lower again in 2023. German brewers have been struggling with a long-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors. The statistics office said last year’s sales were 11.3% lower than in 2013 and 25.3% lower than in 1993.

