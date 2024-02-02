Seven detained in Turkey for allegedly selling information to Israel’s Mossad spy agency

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have arrested seven people on suspicion of selling information to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad. The suspects, who allegedly passed details to Mossad via private detectives, were detained in a joint operation with Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization on Friday. The Anadolu news agency says police anti-terror and intelligence branch officers carried out raids in Istanbul and the west coast city of Izmir. Last month, 34 people were detained on suspicion of planning to carry out activities that included reconnaissance and “pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign nationals living in Turkey on Israel’s behalf.

