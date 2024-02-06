5 people wounded and 2 assailants shot dead during an attempt to attack a Turkish courthouse
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says two people have been shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul. The man and woman were killed during an “attempt to attack” a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse late Tuesday morning, Ali Yerlikaya posted on social media. Five people were hurt in the incident, including three police officers, the minister added. Caglayan is a huge court complex in the Kagithane district on the city’s European side.