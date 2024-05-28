Moose on the loose caught on camera

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A moose was on the loose near Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. An Idaho Falls man saw the moose wandering through a neighborhood on the outskirts of the park Monday night.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose sightings aren't uncommon in Idaho Falls this time of year.

If you do spot the moose or any other large big game animals wandering around a residential area, experts from Fish and Game say to keep your distance.

"They are big, large animals," said James Brower of Idaho Fish and Game. "People think that they look cute, like a horse or something, and they may want to go pet them. But they're not pettable."

More often than not the big game animals wander through residential areas and leave without incident, according to Fish and Game.

Wildlife experts say the animals sometimes become disoriented and aggressive. In that situation, They ask that you call the Fish and Game office as soon as possible.