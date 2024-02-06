A blaze in a fireworks factory in central India has killed six people and injured scores of others

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire has raced through a firecracker factory in central India on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring about 40 others as it sparked other explosions. Videos on social media showed smoke and flames billowing from the factory as people fled the area in fear. The cause of the fire on Tuesday in Harda in Madhya Pradesh state was not immediately clear. There is a huge demand in India for firecrackers, which are used in religious festivals and weddings. Fatal accidents occur nearly every year as people work in makeshift factories without proper safety measures.

