Teton River Idaho Temple groundbreaking set June 1

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The public is invited to watch the groundbreaking ceremony for the Teton River Idaho Temple on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. via a live broadcast stream.

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, second counselor in the North America Central Area Presidency will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony. Due to space limitations, participation on site is by invite only.

The event will take place on the temple site northwest of Second East and 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho. The site is some 16.6 acres and the temple is estimated to be appx. 100,000 square feet.

The Teton River Idaho Temple is the second temple in the Upper Snake River Valley and will be located on the same road as the Rexburg Idaho Temple. It is in the ninth Temple to be built in Idaho.

You can watch the broadcast HERE.