Portneuf heart surgeons to host community seminar in Idaho Falls

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute (PHVI) invites the community to attend a free seminar on the advances in heart and vascular medicine.

The seminar will feature presentations by Jacob DeLaRosa, MD and Julio Vasquez, MD on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Suites, 3005 South Fork Blvd., in Idaho Falls.

“We look forward to coming to Idaho Falls and engaging in conversations with community members about heart health and advancements in treatment options for patients,” said Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Portneuf Medical Center. “Portneuf is at the forefront of advancements in cardiovascular surgery with the latest technology and skilled providers. We hope to help educate a bigger audience in Southeast Idaho about the cutting-edge heart care happening in our region.”

Dr. DeLaRosa will present on recent advances in heart surgery, including the latest in technology and techniques; review clinical outcomes, including survival rates, recovery times and a reduction in complications; and explore future trends in the field of cardiovascular surgery.

Dr. Vasquez will present on aortic stenosis, a common type of heart valve disease in which the aortic valve narrows, making it harder for the heart to pump blood through the valve. Aortic stenosis affects roughly 1 in 8 adults over the age of 65. In addition to an overview of the condition, Dr. Vasquez will also discuss treatment options.

Refreshments will be provided. Those interested in attending are encouraged to R.S.V.P. by calling 208-239-2580.