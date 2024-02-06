Everyone hopes the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl won’t come down to an officiating call

One of the biggest fears when it comes to the biggest sport’s biggest games is that a high-profile officiating mistake will play a role in the result. So the seven on-field officials will get plenty of screen time when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the big game Sunday in Las Vegas. The referee in charge of the crew in black-and-white unforms will be Bill Vinovich. He was also the referee when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl four years ago — and when the Rams beat the Saints in the 2019 NFC championship game after an infamous missed call.

