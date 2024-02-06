Killer Mike says arrest at Grammys stems from altercation with an ‘over-zealous’ security guard

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Killer Mike says an “over-zealous” security guard contributed to the physical altercation that led to his arrest after the rapper and activist won three awards at the Grammys.

“As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” Mike said in statement Tuesday. “We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

On Sunday, Mike was escorted in handcuffs by Los Angeles police at Crypto.com Arena after joyous moments for him at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, where he won his awards in quick succession. He had won his first Grammy in more than two decades.

Police said Mike was detained after the altercation and booked on a misdemeanor.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was released Sunday evening on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 29 in Los Angeles.

In his statement, Mike thanked the Grammys for recognizing his work. He also noted that he and his wife are “elated” after finding out Monday that their son — who was on a list for a kidney for years — found a match.

“We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment,” he said. “I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered –- the day after my Grammy win.”

Mike’s first win came after he won for best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also took home best rap song. The single features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

He won best rap album for “Michael.”

Before Sunday, Mike’s last Grammy came in 2003 when he won for “The Whole World” for best rap performance by a duo or group.

When he collected his third award, the Atlanta-based rapper shouted out, “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

As a member of Run the Jewels, Mike, along with producer El-P, pumped out four critically acclaimed albums. He made noise outside of music as a social-political activist who has spoken out against inequality for Black people, race relations and became a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

The Grammy-winner hosted Netflix’s “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike,” a 2019 documentary series about issues that affect the Black community. He also made an emotional plea to calm a protest against police brutality that turned violent in Atlanta.