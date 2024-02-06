Millennial Money: So you got a raise? Here’s what to do with the money

Some financial planning can help if you have a pay raise on the horizon. A boost in income can benefit all kinds of financial goals, whether you want to upgrade some parts of your lifestyle, pay off debt, save for the future or give back to others. Personal finance experts say that being mindful of your new salary can help you avoid the trap of overspending and that you can still reward yourself without going overboard. Think about what you want to accomplish with your raise, then organize your finances accordingly.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.