Senate Democrats push to require that Biden consult Congress on weapons sales to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are pushing to prevent the Biden administration from bypassing Congress when approving weapons sales to Israel as the Jewish state’s war against Hamas comes under increasing scrutiny. Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is introducing an amendment Tuesday to strike language in the $118 billion national security supplemental allowing the administration to send future arms to Israel without first notifying Congress. The border legislation is increasingly at risk of dying in the Senate amid bipartisan opposition, making it unlikely that the Israel provision will see a vote. But the effort by Kaine and a majority of Senate Democrats represents the latest critique of the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and the U.S.’s growing involvement in it.

