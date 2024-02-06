State Senate committee rejects northern Virginia casino bill

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee has rejected legislation that would have allowed a referendum on a casino in the wealthy suburbs of the nation’s capital. The Senate Finance and Appropriations committee voted 13-2 Tuesday against a bill allowing Fairfax County to hold a referendum on a casino in Tysons Corner, a neighborhood that is currently home to high-end retail and office development. The vote effectively kills the bill for this year’s legislative session but provides some hope to supporters that it can be revived in the future. The committee rejected a motion to kill the bill outright and instead opted to carry the bill over to 2025 for future consideration.

