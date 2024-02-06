What does King Charles III actually do as Britain’s head of state?

LONDON (AP) — The news of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis has refocused attention on the responsibilities of Britain’s monarch. It also has revived a central question about the country’s centuries-old system of government: What does the king actually do? Under Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the king is head of state but must stay politically neutral and leave policy-making to the elected Parliament. But even in his largely ceremonial job, Charles performs a number of duties integral to running the U.K. At the annual State Opening of Parliament, the monarch sets out the government’s agenda in a formal speech. He also gives royal assent to bills lawmakers pass, and plays a part in appointing prime ministers and Cabinet members.

