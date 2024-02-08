Biden and Trump: How the two classified documents investigations came to different endings

The special counsel who concluded that criminal charges were not warranted against President Joe Biden over his handling of classified information says there are “clear” differences from Donald Trump’s case. Special counsel Robert Hur found evidence that Biden willfully retained classified information. But Hur concluded in a report released Thursday that it did not meet the standard for criminal charges. Trump, meanwhile, is accused in his criminal case of not only hoarding classified documents, but also trying to hide them from investigators and working to block the government from clawing them back. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

