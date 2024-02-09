Bean dips, enchiladas and taco kits are among new recalled items linked to listeria outbreak
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
More foods are being recalled in the wake of a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning. They include things that may be part of Super Bowl Sunday party menus. Seven-layer bean dip, chicken enchiladas, cilantro salad dressing and taco kits that are sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s are part of the growing recalls of products made by Rizo Lopez Foods. Federal health officials say consumers should check the Food and Drug Administration’s table of recalled foods. They also say to throw away any affected products and thoroughly clean surfaces the food may have touched.