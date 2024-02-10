28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion there is inevitable

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A hospital official and AP journalists say Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 28 Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The strikes early Saturday came hours after Israel’s prime minister said he asked the military to plan for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from the southern Gaza city ahead of a ground invasion. He did not provide details or a timeline, but the announcement set off widespread panic. More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are packed into Rafah, many after being uprooted repeatedly by Israeli evacuation orders that now cover two-thirds of Gaza’s territory. It’s not clear where they could run next.

By NAJIB JOBAIN and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

